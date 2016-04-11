Abr 11, 2016

Acercan escuela a empleados

 

PLAYA DEL CARMEN.- La Universidad Riviera anunció la apertura de su programa “Universidad in situ”, con la cual trabajadores de la industria turística podrán continuar con sus estudios de preparatoria y licenciatura en sus lugares de trabajo, anunció el rector Fernando López Aguilar.

Con esta nueva modalidad que ya está en marcha en la cadena hotelera Mayakoba, se facilita que los profesores de la Universidad Riviera acudan a sus lugares de trabajo para ofrecer la gama de licenciaturas en Administración y Desarrollo Turístico; Mercadotecnia y Contabilidad, pero también aplica para la preparatoria en la modalidad del sistema ejecutivo.

“Una de las principales ventajas de este sistema es que se reduce de entre el 50 y 60 por ciento el costo del pago por estudiar. Por ejemplo en el caso del Hotel Mayakoba se realiza un pago de mil 300 pesos por alumno por mes. Y el costo de 500 pesos por inscripción anual por alumno. Por lo que ya no es un pretexto para no seguir estudiando y capacitándose”, recalcó el rector.

Explicó que además, con estos programas de excelencia académica se logra generar una mayor sinergia entre empresa y trabajador, porque este último asume una parte del costo para continuar con sus estudios o es becado por sus centros de trabajo, y a la vez, recibe la capacitación para estar actualizado en el mercado laboral.

Cabe señalar que el tiempo de duración de estas carreras es de tres años, más seis meses de prácticas profesionales, con lo que se logra cumplir las metas académicas y obtener los certificados avalados por las instituciones educativas del país.

Finalmente López Aguilar, hizo extensiva la invitación para que más centros de trabajo se sumen a los planes y programas que ofrece la Universidad Riviera con la plantilla de profesores de la más alta calidad en el destino. Y de esta manera contribuir a la profesionalización de los cuadros que laboran en la industria turística de este prestigiado destino turístico.  Por Fernando Morcillo

 

