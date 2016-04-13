La multa por “textear” o usar el celular mientras conduce es de doce salarios mínimos: 876 pesos y se aplica el 50% de descuento si se paga en los primeros días hábiles.
Al día, 40 multas por conducir y usar el teléfono

 

PLAYA DEL CARMEN.- El costo de la multa a personas que manejan un vehículo mientras hacen uso del teléfono móvil asciende los doce salarios mínimos en Solidaridad, expresó Martín Estrada Sánchez, titular de la Dirección General de Seguridad Pública y Tránsito, ante el incremento de denuncias ciudadanas respecto al tema ante el número de emergencia.

El funcionario municipal declaró que este acto es de los más incurridos por automovilistas en las diversas vialidades del municipio, por ello se solicitó a elementos que apliquen el artículo 171 del Reglamento de Tránsito, fracción 13 que dice: queda prohibido el uso del teléfono celular, al impedir controlar con ambas manos la dirección de la unidad.

“Al día se registran entre 25 y hasta 40 infracciones, sin embargo, fines de semana alcanzamos las 60 y 70. Los accidentes provocados con el uso de móvil son en su mayoría por alcance”, sin embargo Estrada puntualizó que el conductor responsable declara que fue descuido y no se especifica el uso de dicha tecnología.

El titular de Seguridad Pública y Tránsito explicó que la infracción no tiene fines recaudatorios, “se trata de concientizar al hablar del riesgo en que se pone a terceros y a usted mismo que utiliza el móvil, al conducir cuando se está con la atención en el celular”.

Añadió que ahora en Solidaridad se puede descartar un hecho de tránsito con pérdidas fatales por el uso de la tecnología en el 2016, no así en otras entidades del país, pero no espera a que suceda, por lo que solicitó a la población denunciar lo anterior al 066.

La campaña al respecto es permanente, por lo cual a usuarios del servicio de transporte público, sea tipo taxi, combi o camión también se le exhorta a denunciar con evidencia a fin de que elementos de tránsito tengan forma de girar una infracción en perjuicio de quien pone en peligro la vida de otros. (Por Patricia Martínez)

