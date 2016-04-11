Bacheos, sólo promesa de candidatos

Chetumal. Aprovechando que son tiempos electorales y que los candidatos de elección popular están en busca del voto, los ciudadanos de Chetumal ejercen presión por medio de las redes sociales para exponer las problemáticas que hay en sus colonias desde hace meses lo que está generado una fuerte disputa entre los partidos políticos.
Según usuarios cibernautas el mayor reclamo consiste en la presencia de baches en sus colonias, lo que afecta directamente en el tránsito de sus vehículos particulares; también suben fotografías de más servicios públicos que padecen.
Martín Gil, uno de los afectados, acusó a los funcionarios de oportunistas, ya que usan los cargos públicos como “trampolín” político y justamente para fechas como éstas visitan y recorren las colonias y comunidades rurales de Othón P. Blanco, donde su único objetivo es convencer al ciudadano con base en mentiras.
“Ya mero cumple un año en que se formó este desfonde en la avenida Chapultepec, sin que alguna autoridad en función asuma su responsabilidad, pero en menos de una semana ya empezaron a visitarnos los candidatos a diferentes cargos de elección popular, simplemente escuchan nuestras demandas y se quitan”, afirmó.
Otra afectada de nombre Elvia Contreras, subió en su cuenta Facebook “hace un par de días un grupo de jóvenes que apoyan a nuestro candidato se dieron a la tarea de convocarnos a llevar palas, materiales, voluntad para tapar los baches que abundan en la ciudad, al siguiente día ya habían brigadas municipales atendiendo las direcciones donde sería el punto de encuentro”
baches de una calle del municipio de Othón P. Blanco, esta mañana han descubierto un nuevo método para que el Gobierno actúe.
Comentaron que: “Cuando llegamos puntales nos encontramos a una brigada municipal trabajando en los baches que anunciamos que iríamos a tapar por medio de las redes sociales y por whatsapp” “Cuando llegamos puntales nos encontramos a una brigada municipal trabajando en los baches que anunciamos que iríamos a tapar por medio de las redes sociales y por whatsapp” Entonces que la ciudad este en las condiciones en las que se encuentra no es por falta de recursos como dice la canteleta clásica de gobierno tras gobierno municipal sino que es mera falta de sensibilidad y compromiso real con la ciudadanía. “Lo anunciamos por las redes sociales y Watsapp y surtió efecto, vemos que ahora en tiempos de campaña sí están atentos de los problemas que aquejan al municipio, sobre todo en materia de servicios públicos”, dijo. Por Antonio Gio-Quequi
