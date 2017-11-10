  • Ena Alpuin y Karla Domínguez.
Ene 31, 2016

Casandra De Pecol deja granito de arena

CANCÚN, Q. ROO. La universidad Anáhuac Cancún fungió como anfitriona para recibir a la conferencista internacional Casandra De Pecol, proveniente de Connecticud E.U.A y quien presentó su ponencia titulada “Promoviendo la paz a través del turismo”.
Dicha conferencia es de carácter itinerante, encontrándose dentro del reconocido record Güines, y con la cual busca presentarse en 196 países durante un lapso de 3 años, llevando tan importante mensaje y en cada lugar que visita deja un árbol sembrado, como símbolo de amistad y legado.
A la conferencia asistieron autoridades y alumnos de la institución, así como representantes de algunas empresas eco turísticas de la región, dicha conferencia está siendo respaldada por el club Skal Internacional y busca dejar un mensaje de concientización en los jóvenes para que continúen con las tareas de conservación y desarrollo ecológico.
