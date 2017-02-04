El presidente municipal, Gabriel Carballo Tadeo, encabezó el homenaje póstumo al comisario Wilberth Pech Chi.
VIDEO: Dan último adiós a policía baleado en Carrillo Puerto

FELIPE CARRILLO PUERTO. Elementos de la Policía Municipal dieron el último adiós al comisario Wilberth Pech Chi, quien perdió la vida tras recibir un impacto de bala la madrugada del miércoles 3, cuando acudió a atender una llamada de auxilio por violencia familiar en la colonia Emiliano Zapata II.

Invadidos por el dolor y el llanto, familiares, amigos y compañeros de la Dirección de Seguridad Pública llevaron a cabo un homenaje de cuerpo presente en el estacionamiento del Palacio Municipal, para despedir a quien veló por la seguridad de los carrilloportenses hasta el último minuto de su vida.

Durante la ceremonia luctuosa, el presidente municipal Gabriel Carballo Tadeo refirió: Comparto con ustedes la pena y el dolor por la pérdida de quien vistió el uniforme de policía por más de 18 años; a todos nos duele la pérdida de una vida, nada comparado a lo de su hija, su esposa y familiares, pero quiero decirles que así como Wilberth Pech, los policías son nuestros héroes todos los días y el comisario cumplía con honor un servicio más”

Y agregó “ha sido una tragedia que un agresor haya disparado su arma contra nuestro elemento, ha sido una tragedia perder a quien llegó buscando restablecer la paz en una vivienda y encontró la expresión de la violencia con un arma empuñada”.

Carballo Tadeo aseguró que la esposa e hija del comisario caído dispondrá inmediatamente de los recursos previstos por el gobierno municipal para situaciones dolorosas, así como la pensión económica vitalicia.

WILBERTH PECH, ¡PRESENTE!

Luego de montar la guardia de honor, el director de la Policía Municipal, Gerardo González Espinosa, procedió a realizar el último pase de lista nombrando en tres ocasiones al comisario Wilberth René Pech Chi, para luego la tropa responder al unísono: ¡Presente!

Al concluir la ceremonia de cuerpo presente, el cortejo fúnebre partió al Cementerio Municipal para dar cristiana sepultura al oficial que fue baleado la madrugada del pasado miércoles cuando atendía un llamado de auxilio por violencia familiar; sin embargo, pese a debatirse entre la vida y la muerte, el uniformado murió el mismo día en Playa del Carmen, cuando se encontraba en terapia intensiva.

 CONSIGNAN A INCULPADO

Al vencerl el término constitucional para la integración de la carpeta de investigación 039/2016 por el delito de homicidio calificado, en agravio del policía Wilberth Pech Chi, el Ministerio Público del Fuero Común consignó la tarde de ayer al inculpado Olivero C.T., ante el juez de control del tribunal  de juicios orales, quien lo citará para su primera audiencia. (Por Allan Sulub Hernández).

 

