Don Cafeto Por German Gallegos Cruz

Opiniones divididas, en el “affaire” Félix González Canto-Julián Ricalde. Dicen algunos que ni el lugar, ni el momento era el adecuado para escenificar tan bochornoso comportamiento. Pero la pregunta que surge de esas opiniones encontradas. ¿Qué hubiera hecho usted si uno de los anfitriones de la fiesta donde usted fue invitado, le cuelga el ofensivo adjetivo de gusano? Sin tratar de justificar a nadie, creo que Julián Ricalde actuó como un vulgar provocador. Pero el senador no lució su mejor carácter, con la explosión repentina de la pólvora que guarda en su arsenal, por si se ofrece. Quizá nadie pueda estar a salvo de reaccionar violentamente ante un insulto, pero se pudo aplicar el recurso del “espérame a la salida” como cuando teníamos coraje contra un compañero de clases y, posponíamos la “madriza” para después (a la salida). Al paso que vamos, pronto las redes sociales, provocarán guerras innecesarias. Qué fácil es soltar la ponzoña a distancia. Pero en el caso de Félix y Julián, solo estaban a 10 metros de distancia. No hubo tiempo para la reflexión, para el cálculo de los costos políticos, para medir el peso del linchamiento popular. Creo que en este desencuentro, nadie obtuvo ganancias. Es por demás entendible, que Julián Ricalde, como parte de la “corte” del generoso anfitrión, jamás debió asumir una conducta descortés con el invitado. Flaco favor le hizo al gobernador Carlos Joaquín, que en su mensaje político subrayó con énfasis, la propuesta de diálogo y de sumar fuerzas y voluntades por el “cumpleañero” Quintana Roo. No podía esperarse menos en fecha tan significativa, donde los quintanarroenses nacidos y avecindados, nos regocijamos por cada hoja que cae del almanaque, de tan querido terruño. Las redes sociales nos acercan y nos alejan. Mucho depende del uso que la gente quiera darles. Algunos visionarios las adivinaron como el mejor invento de los últimos tiempos. Nos la venden como propuestas formidables para la comunicación instantánea; pero no sopesan el lado pernicioso de las mismas. El abuso de estas, nos generan problemas. Dicen los que saben, que los medios convencionales de comunicación están condenados al exterminio. Y que en contraparte, se fortalecen las redes sociales como alternativa eficaz. Pero husmeando someramente en los recursos que ofrecen dichas redes, he podido descubrir, que se usan indiscriminadamente para ofender, calumniar, denostar, desahogar frustraciones, para promover simpatías políticas y religiosas, para confesar una pena de amor, o para anunciar hasta un suicidio. Recurso muy socorrido para los chismosos y cobardes, sin duda alguna. Los jefes de estados, las usan para magnificar el inexistente esfuerzo por los demás. Estas redes sociales del diablo, pueden incendiar pueblos enteros, pueden desatar una guerra letal, entre dos estados, Incluso, pueden fomentar el odio entre parientes y amigos. Donald Trump, utiliza su cuenta de Twitter para amenazar a Kim Jong Un de Corea del Norte, o para humillar a los presidentes de América Latina. Kim Jong Un, asegura que domesticará con fuego al viejo chocho estadounidense, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter. Total que estos modernos medios de comunicación pueden prender la mecha de la guerra que nadie quiere. A diario, nos enteramos de noticias desoladoras, de muertes de inocentes en las guerras inventadas por la codicia. Pero la mala leche de los perversos, trata de confundir con publicaciones falsas que matan la calma y el sosiego. Solo queda apostarle a la sensatez, al buen juicio. No podemos dejarnos seducir por los apetitos del “chamuco”. Si caemos en la trampa, si mordemos el anzuelo, terminaremos liados a golpes, o a balazos. En la tropical historia de las bofetadas entre políticos, encontramos las evidencias de este análisis. ¿Imaginemos que los rijosos hubieran traído una Magnum 357 fajada en sus respectivas cinturas? El desayuno de la unidad y la concordia, hubiera terminado en tragedia. Tengo entendido que el senador Félix González Canto, ya ofreció una disculpa pública al pueblo quintanarroense por el exabrupto. Ahora falta la disculpa pública del secretario Julián Ricalde. Sinceramente no cuesta tanto reconocer los yerros, cuando hay un poco de humildad y nobleza. Es imperativo estar a tono con la propuesta conciliadora del gobernador Carlos Joaquín. Cada miembro de su gabinete debería bajarle dos “rayitas” a la desbordada soberbia, salvo contadas excepciones. El poder político no es para siempre. Hay espejos muy a la mano, para que vean las consecuencias de los excesos. Un día después de entregar el poder, deberían caminar quitados de la pena, recibiendo ráfagas de gratitud de los gobernados, por los actos de generosidad en el ejercicio del poder. ¿Qué necesidad de buscar refugio en tierras ajenas y andar a salto de mata con el Jesús en la boca, por la probable orden de aprehensión en manos de la Interpol? Por eso no se justifica de ninguna manera, esas poses de perdona vidas, que traen en la mirada algunos colaboradores del actual gobernador. Échenle un poco de humildad, caballeros. He oído decir, que el poder debe servir para acarrear beneficios a la ciudadanía, para aumentar el catalogo de amigos. Jamás para engordar cuentas bancarias, saquear el patrimonio de un estado o municipio, comprar “palacetes”, yates, negocios mágicos (hechos de la noche a la mañana) y carros de lujo, etc. PD. Quienes tenían fama de quema pueblos en mi tierra, eran los chismosos del pueblo.