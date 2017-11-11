Don Cafeto Por German Gallegos Cruz

I believe that Justice Antonin Scalia is WRONG. The Constitution of the United States, for all practical purposes, is a Contract made between the several States and the Federal government, which bound the States into a Union forming the United States of America. Like any contract, if one party violates the contract (especially as many times as the federal government has, the contract becomes null and void, no longer binding. Therefore, since the Union no longer exists except in name only, each State is now an independent sovereign entity. A contract is only as good as the word of all parties. We are supposed to be a “VOLUNTARY” Union of the Several States, NOT a Union by coercion of the federal government. Under the present circumstances, the States have every right secede. How can Secession be considered illegal but not violating the Constitution, the Contract binding us together? bulgari earrings knock off [url=http://www.cvyy.ru/tag/imitation-bulgari-earrings]bulgari earrings knock off[/url]