  • La cita tuvo lugar en la tradicional explanada municipal, en donde cientos de personas pudieron disfrutar del espectacular inicio del Carnaval.
  • La cita tuvo lugar en la tradicional explanada municipal, en donde cientos de personas pudieron disfrutar del espectacular inicio del Carnaval.
  • La cita tuvo lugar en la tradicional explanada municipal, en donde cientos de personas pudieron disfrutar del espectacular inicio del Carnaval.
  • La cita tuvo lugar en la tradicional explanada municipal, en donde cientos de personas pudieron disfrutar del espectacular inicio del Carnaval.
  • Durante la velada, el edil felicitó a los ganadores, también presenció las diversas comparsas.
Feb 7, 2016

Festejan a soberanos

Isla Mujeres.- En un ambiente de alegría y diversión, el pasado viernes el presidente municipal, Agapito Magaña Sánchez y la presidenta del DIF Municipal, Marthy Vargas León de Magaña, coronaron a los Reyes del Carnaval 2016.
Se trata de Darcy Dannae Magaña Cahuich, Darcy I y Jesús Alberto Beristain Carrillo, Beristain I, quienes son reconocidos como los soberanos para estas festividades carnavalescas.
La cita tuvo lugar en la tradicional explanada municipal, en donde cientos de personas pudieron disfrutar del espectacular inicio del Carnaval.
El evento lleno de alegría y diversión estuvo conducido por el locutor de Cancún “El Cachorro”.
Durante la noche de gala fueron coronados los reyes de otras categorías del Carnaval 2016; se presentaron las coreografías de diferentes grupos de comparsas y el cantante juvenil Jomal deleitó a los isleños.
Por otro lado ayer, “Noche Cubana”, continuó las celebraciones con las distintas comparsas, en donde los presentes se pudieron deleitar con los diferentes bailes de los mismos.
Y para finalizar la velada se dio paso a la presentación del Grupo Musical “Rebelde”, quienes al son de su música hicieron gozar a los asistentes.
Carlos Gasca

Feb 7, 2016

Feb 7, 2016
16

Deja un comentario

  • Evelyn Serrell
    10 Diciembre 2016 at 3:43 am -

    This is a message to the website creator. I came to your Festejan a soberanos – Tu Periódico Quequi page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a website which offers to dramatically improve your website rankings and traffic to your website: http://webhop.se/1ix I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their service, you can also get a lot more targeted traffic from search engines than you have now. Their service brought significantly more visitors to my site. I hope this helps!

  • Evelyn Serrell
    14 Diciembre 2016 at 6:26 pm -

    This is a comment to the website creator. I came to your Festejan a soberanos – Tu Periódico Quequi page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the front page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a website which offers to dramatically improve your website rankings and traffic to your website: http://webhop.se/1ix I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their services, you can also get many more targeted visitors from Google than you have now. Their services brought significantly more traffic to my website. I hope this helps!

  • Evelyn Serrell
    18 Diciembre 2016 at 2:57 pm -

    This is a message to the webmaster. I came to your Festejan a soberanos – Tu Periódico Quequi page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the front page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a website which offers to dramatically improve your rankings and traffic to your website: http://hdmh.info/37 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their service, you can also get a lot more targeted visitors from search engines than you have now. Their service brought significantly more visitors to my website. I hope this helps!

  • antalya escort
    19 Diciembre 2016 at 8:17 pm -

    Have you ever played in one those games where you wonder why the rest
    of your team-mates bothered turning up at all?

    Well spare a thought for Mpumalanga batter Shania-Lee Swart, who was the only player
    to score a run as she hit 160 from 86 balls in a 42-run victory over Easterns
    during Cricket South Africa’s Under-19s week in Pretoria on Monday.

    Swart’s remarkable innings included 18 fours and 12 sixes. Eight of her
    team-mates came and went for a grand total of no runs as her side
    racked up 169-8 in 20 overs. (The other nine runs were extras.)
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    Easterns bowler Tumi Sekukune took an impressive five wickets for 15 runs – but it wasn’t enough to overcome ‘Team Swart’.

    For good measure, Swart then chipped in with 2-21 as Eastern were restricted for 127-6 in reply. http://www.littlefire.net/

  • antalya escort
    19 Diciembre 2016 at 8:43 pm -

    Have you ever played in one those games where you wonder
    why the rest of your team-mates bothered turning up at all?

    Well spare a thought for Mpumalanga batter Shania-Lee Swart,
    who was the only player to score a run as she hit 160 from 86 balls in a 42-run victory
    over Easterns during Cricket South Africa’s Under-19s week in Pretoria on Monday.

    Swart’s remarkable innings included 18 fours and
    12 sixes. Eight of her team-mates came and went
    for a grand total of no runs as her side racked up 169-8 in 20 overs.
    (The other nine runs were extras.)
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    Easterns bowler Tumi Sekukune took an impressive five wickets
    for 15 runs – but it wasn’t enough to overcome ‘Team Swart’.

    For good measure, Swart then chipped in with 2-21 as Eastern were restricted for 127-6
    in reply. http://www.phished.net/

  • antalya escort
    20 Diciembre 2016 at 11:32 am -

    Have you ever played in one those games where you wonder why the rest of your
    team-mates bothered turning up at all?
    Well spare a thought for Mpumalanga batter Shania-Lee Swart, who was the
    only player to score a run as she hit 160 from 86 balls in a 42-run victory over Easterns during Cricket South Africa’s Under-19s week in Pretoria on Monday.

    Swart’s remarkable innings included 18 fours and 12 sixes.
    Eight of her team-mates came and went for a grand total of
    no runs as her side racked up 169-8 in 20 overs.
    (The other nine runs were extras.)
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    antalya escort
    Easterns bowler Tumi Sekukune took an impressive five wickets for 15 runs – but it wasn’t enough to overcome ‘Team Swart’.

    For good measure, Swart then chipped in with 2-21 as Eastern were restricted for
    127-6 in reply. http://www.wirehomes.net/

  • Livia Schacter
    1 Enero 2017 at 2:39 pm -

    I was just looking at your Festejan a soberanos – Tu Periódico Quequi site and see that your website has the potential to get a lot of visitors. I just want to tell you, In case you didn’t already know… There is a website network which already has more than 16 million users, and most of the users are looking for topics like yours. By getting your website on this service you have a chance to get your site more popular than you can imagine. It is free to sign up and you can find out more about it here: http://rpws.tk/2m – Now, let me ask you… Do you need your site to be successful to maintain your business? Do you need targeted traffic who are interested in the services and products you offer? Are looking for exposure, to increase sales, and to quickly develop awareness for your site? If your answer is YES, you can achieve these things only if you get your website on the network I am talking about. This traffic network advertises you to thousands, while also giving you a chance to test the network before paying anything at all. All the popular blogs are using this network to boost their readership and ad revenue! Why aren’t you? And what is better than traffic? It’s recurring traffic! That’s how running a successful site works… Here’s to your success! Read more here: http://iscripts.co/r

  • Livia Schacter
    3 Enero 2017 at 3:56 pm -

    I was just looking at your Festejan a soberanos – Tu Periódico Quequi website and see that your website has the potential to become very popular. I just want to tell you, In case you don’t already know… There is a website network which already has more than 16 million users, and the majority of the users are interested in topics like yours. By getting your site on this network you have a chance to get your site more popular than you can imagine. It is free to sign up and you can read more about it here: http://mod24.pl/8 – Now, let me ask you… Do you need your website to be successful to maintain your business? Do you need targeted visitors who are interested in the services and products you offer? Are looking for exposure, to increase sales, and to quickly develop awareness for your site? If your answer is YES, you can achieve these things only if you get your website on the service I am talking about. This traffic service advertises you to thousands, while also giving you a chance to test the network before paying anything at all. All the popular websites are using this service to boost their readership and ad revenue! Why aren’t you? And what is better than traffic? It’s recurring traffic! That’s how running a successful site works… Here’s to your success! Find out more here: https://lil.ink/4q

  • Sharon Cervantes
    18 Enero 2017 at 10:22 am -

    This is a comment to the website creator. I came to your Festejan a soberanos page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the front page of search results. I know you could have more visitors to your site. I have found a site which offers to dramatically improve your website rankings and traffic to your website: http://azte.ch/cu} I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their service, you could also get many more targeted traffic from search engines than you have now. Their service brought significantly more traffic to my website. I hope this helps!

  • Alison Hamilton
    19 Enero 2017 at 5:57 pm -

    Hi my name is Alison Hamilton and I just wanted to drop you a quick note here instead of calling you. I discovered your Festejan a soberanos website and noticed you could have a lot more traffic. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your subject matter. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted traffic from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my site. http://likes.avanimisra.com/4ox2

  • corburt erilio
    26 Enero 2017 at 12:05 pm -

    I am perpetually thought about this, thanks for putting up.

  • corburt erilio
    30 Enero 2017 at 4:48 pm -

    Fantastic web site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you on your effort!

  • Sabrina Warren
    14 Febrero 2017 at 5:23 am -

    I was just looking at your Festejan a soberanos site and see that your site has the potential to get a lot of visitors. I just want to tell you, In case you don’t already know… There is a website network which already has more than 16 million users, and the majority of the users are looking for topics like yours. By getting your website on this network you have a chance to get your site more popular than you can imagine. It is free to sign up and you can find out more about it here: http://lis.ovh/hy – Now, let me ask you… Do you need your site to be successful to maintain your business? Do you need targeted visitors who are interested in the services and products you offer? Are looking for exposure, to increase sales, and to quickly develop awareness for your site? If your answer is YES, you can achieve these things only if you get your site on the service I am talking about. This traffic network advertises you to thousands, while also giving you a chance to test the service before paying anything at all. All the popular websites are using this network to boost their traffic and ad revenue! Why aren’t you? And what is better than traffic? It’s recurring traffic! That’s how running a successful site works… Here’s to your success! Find out more here: http://ganaar.link/j

  • Deanna Brady
    11 Marzo 2017 at 6:21 pm -

    Hello my name is Deanna Brady and I just wanted to drop you a quick message here instead of calling you. I came to your Festejan a soberanos page and noticed you could have a lot more hits. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try their service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my website. http://s.t0m-s.be/5H

  • Vickie Figueroa
    16 Marzo 2017 at 11:06 pm -

    Hello my name is Deanna Brady and I just wanted to drop you a quick message here instead of calling you. I came to your Festejan a soberanos page and noticed you could have a lot more visitors. I have found that the key to running a successful website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your website topic. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my site. http://bravohrgrp.com/bp

  • Erma Bowman
    8 Noviembre 2017 at 7:23 am -

    I am reaching out since we saw a link to your website and thought you would be a good candidate for our traffic service. We provide targeted website traffic to virtually any type of website. We target our visitors by both country and keywords that you either submit to us or we can do keyword research for you. We offer a seven day FREE trial period with free traffic so that you can try our service to make sure it will work for you. Which of your websites needs the most growth? Find out more here:https://flxv.tk/6 Unsubscribe here: http://corta.co/f5m

    MUNICIPIOS

    • Edifican hotel en ‘El Mirador’

      CANCUN 67 0
      Por Blanca Silva > Quequi En medio de la inconformidad de la población y la presencia de una zona de anidación de tortugas, trabajadores iniciaron en el kilómetro 19.5 de la Zona Hotelera de Cancún, los preparativos para la construcción del hotel Grand Solaris Cancún, el cual se ubicará en las inmediaciones de Playa...
    Copyright Derechos reservados prohibida su reprodución parcial o total.