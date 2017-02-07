 
Oct 24, 2016

Inauguran en BJ Seminario Mayor

 

 

Destaca el obispo Pedro Pablo que con ello se fortalece la misión pastoral en Q. Roo.

“La tarea pastoral y la misión evangelizadora en un destino turístico como Cancún, son tareas complicadas y complejas. Por eso, nos urge tener muchos sacerdotes buenos y sobretodo nativos de esta tierra, que conozcan, se identifiquen, se enamoren y sirvan incansablemente a su pueblo”, dijo el obispo de la Prelatura de Cancún-Chetumal, Pedro Pablo Elizondo Cárdenas, al inaugurarse de manera oficial, la primera etapa del Seminario Mayor de Quintana Roo, cuyo padrino de honor, fue el arzobispo emérito de la Arquidiócesis de Yucatán, Emilio Carlos Berlie Belauzarán.

Una decena de obispos y sacerdotes tomaron parte en este solemne acto, trascendental para la historia de la Iglesia Católica en nuestro estado, en donde también se contó con la presencia del gobernador del estado, Carlos Joaquín González; y el presidente municipal de Benito Juárez, Remberto Estrada Barba.

Fue ayer, 24 de octubre, día dedicado en honor a San Rafael Guizar y Valencia, santo patrono de este Seminario Mayor, la fecha elegida para que los máximos representantes del catolicismo en la Península de Yucatán y de otros estados dieran su bendición a esta institución, cuya primera piedra fue colocada el 2 de junio de 2015 y que al día de hoy cuenta ya con su edificio que alberga oficinas de su dirección, 44 habitaciones, entre dormitorios y aulas de clases, e instalaciones para diferentes usos que son ocupadas por los 48 futuros sacerdotes, que actualmente estudian en los cursos Introductorio y los primeros grados de Filosofía y Teología.

En una solemne misa, celebrada al mediodía, a un costado del recién construido edificio de un total de cinco que conformarán este recinto, cuya fachada asemejará la forma de un águila real, estuvieron presentes feligreses, integrantes de apostolados, representantes de las autoridades estatales y municipales de Benito Juárez, junto con sacerdotes de todo el estado y como invitados de honor, el arzobispo en funciones de Yucatán, Gustavo Rodríguez Vega; el obispo de Campeche, Francisco González González; Jorge Bernal Vargas, obispo emérito de Quintana Roo, junto con Rodrigo Aguilar Martínez, prelado de la Diócesis de Tehuacán, Puebla; Javier Francisco Escobar Galicia, de la Diócesis de Teotihuacán; Florencio Olvera Ochoa, quien es obispo emérito de Cuernavaca y Gilberto Balbuena Sánchez, obispo emérito de Colima.

Durante el sermón eucarístico que formó parte de la misa con la que se dio la bendición oficial a las instalaciones del Seminario Mayor de Quintana Roo, el obispo Pedro Pablo Elizondo rememoró las etapas más importantes de su proceso de edificación, entre las que destacó la bendición de la primera piedra que en abril del año pasado dio el Papa Francisco, en la Santa Sede de El Vaticano, a partir de lo que con base en oraciones, voluntades y el manto protector de Santa María de Guadalupe, a quien también se le rinde honor en este recinto de formación sacerdotal, se ha logrado el inicio de su consolidación.

“En este día tan hermoso, el corazón se nos llena de júbilo y rebosa de inmensa gratitud, pues este seminario, es una obra que representa el inmenso amor de Dios, cuyo espacio, nos quedó chico, pues resultó sobrepoblado, ya que en un inicio pensábamos que sólo vendrían unos 15 jóvenes y ahora, son 48 los que han seguido el llamado de Dios”, mencionó el obispo de Quintana Roo, quien destacó que donde llegue cada sacerdote formado en esta institución, llegará una luz que iluminará los corazones de su comunidad a los que llenará de paz y armonía, provocando cambios como la disminución de la delincuencia, de la violencia intrafamiliar y el crecimiento de los valores y virtudes humanas.

Posterior a la misa, los asistentes presenciaron el corte de listón oficial y la bendición de estas instalaciones, después de lo que se ofreció una comida para celebrar este importante paso en la vida católica de nuestro estado.

Por Raimon Rosado > Quequi

