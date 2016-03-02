Mataron y quemaron a los 5 de Tierra Blanca: Campa

México.- Los cinco jóvenes levantados por policías estatales el pasado 11 de enero en Tierra Blanca, Veracruz, fueron asesinados y sus restos molidos e incinerados, reveló Roberto Campa, subsecretario de Derechos Humanos de la Secretaría de Gobernación.
Luego de que el lunes el funcionario se reunió con padres de las víctimas, ayer dio a conocer parte del testimonio de Rubén Pérez Andrade, octavo elemento estatal detenido, cuyos dichos reafirman las pruebas periciales con las que cuenta la autoridad.
Bernardo Benítez, padre de Bernardo, refirió que, según las autoridades, los jóvenes fueron torturados y asesinados por una venganza del delegado de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública estatal, Marcos Conde, contra el alcalde de Playa Vicente, Abdón Márquez.
Al respecto, el comisionado de la Policía Federal, Enrique Galindo, aseguró que esta información “no constituye algo definitivo”, por lo que continúa la búsqueda de Bernardo Benítez Arroniz, José Benítez de la O, Alfredo González Díaz, Mario Arturo Orozco Sánchez y Susana Tapia.
TIRADOS EN UN RÍO
En entrevista con Carlos Loret de Mola en Primero Noticias, Campa sostuvo que, según lo declarado por el último policía detenido: “Los restos fueron quemados, posteriormente molidos, seguramente en un molino de caña, y tirados a un pequeño río que estaba por ahí.
“Esos restos se recogieron y se identificaron los que corresponden a dos personas”, señaló, al anotar que el modo de operar de este grupo criminal tiene similitud con los agresores de los 43 normalistas de Ayotzinapa.
A diferencia del caso Iguala, resaltó, la investigación se hizo prácticamente solo con información técnica, y a partir de ésta se corroboró el testimonio del agente.
Manifestó que Pérez Andrade también refirió que detuvieron a los jóvenes, originarios de Playa Vicente, “simplemente” porque les parecieron sospechosos al trasladarse en un automóvil con placas foráneas.
En entrevista con Adela Micha en Grupo Imagen, el subsecretario informó que en el rancho El Limón, en el municipio de Tlalixcoyan, se recogieron además los restos de otros dos desaparecidos (que se suman a los hallados el 8 de febrero pasado que, según las primeras pruebas, corresponden a Bernardo Benítez y Alfredo González) que están siendo analizados y cuyos resultados se tendrán en un plazo de ocho a diez días.
Mientras, en entrevista con Ciro Gómez Leyva en Radio Fórmula, el funcionario puntualizó que Pérez Andrade estuvo presente cuando el resto de sus compañeros le comunicaron a “su jefe” sobre la detención de los cuatro hombres y la menor de edad, en el traslado del primer al segundo punto ante la presencia de cámaras de videovigilancia, así como en un tercer sitio, cuando los interrogaron.
Detalló que el policía también estuvo en el rancho, donde interrogaron nuevamente al grupo y los mataron, así como en el inicio del proceso de desaparición de los cuerpos. Campa manifestó que estas declaraciones se sustentan con videos, huellas y referencias de teléfono.
NIEGA ‘CARPETAZO’
Al término de una ceremonia de reconocimiento en el Instituto Nacional de Transparencia, Enrique Galindo señaló: “El caso no está cerrado, la investigación está en curso”.
Subrayó que el testimonio de Pérez Andrade “no constituye algo definitivo”, pero que al ser un avance importante, era necesario que los familiares lo conocieran.
Sin embargo, dijo aún falta concluir las pruebas periciales en materia genética de los restos encontrados en el rancho.
Bernardo Benítez dijo que, de acuerdo con lo informado, los policías estatales detuvieron el auto en que viajaban los jóvenes porque “se les hizo extraño ver a cuatro personas altas con una muchacha”.
En entrevista con MILENIO, Benítez sostuvo: “Mi hijo y mi sobrino medían alrededor de 1.80, eran fornidos, y con una joven de 16 años, con un carro polarizado con placas del Estado de México… claro que tenían que llamar la atención. Siempre he sostenido que pensaron (los policías) que iban a invadirles su territorio y los levantaron”.
(MILENIO)
