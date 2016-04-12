Invertirá 4 mdd en hotel de negocios en Cancún; analiza proyecto en Playa del Carmen.
Prepara Misión regreso a Q. Roo

 

TEPOTZOTLÁN, EDOMEX.- Con una inversión de cuatro millones de dólares, el grupo hotelero Misión prepara su regreso al Caribe Mexicano, donde en el segundo semestre del año iniciará la construcción de un hotel enfocado al segmento de negocios en el centro de Cancún, el cual contará con 120 habitaciones que operarán bajo la marca Misión Express, a la par de lo cual analiza otro proyecto en Playa del Carmen.

De acuerdo con el presidente del Consejo de Administración de Hoteles Misión, Roberto Zapata Llabrés, la construcción durará alrededor de nueve meses para iniciar operación en 2017 con la expectativa de alcanzar un factor de ocupación promedio de 78%, por encima del que registran los hoteles de la marca, que oscila entre 65% y 70%.

Entrevistado en el marco de la primera jornada del V Foro de Turismo y Cultura Kultur 2016, que se desarrolló en el templo de San Francisco Javier del Museo Nacional del Virreinato, agregó que el hotel generará 45 empleos directos y alrededor de 200 indirectos, pues combinará el segmento de turismo de negocios con el de esparcimiento.

Lo anterior, puntualizó, forma parte del proyecto de expansión del grupo, que este año espera sumar 12 nuevas propiedades bajo la marca Misión Express, para lo cual en el caso de Cancún está armando el grupo de inversionistas, tras detectar que hay una avidez por el potencial que representa el segmento de turismo de negocios, para cuyo desarrollo analiza tres predios en el centro de Cancún.

A la fecha el grupo cuenta con 20 propiedades de la marca Misión Express, a los que pretende sumar 12 más este año que generarán alrededor de 500 empleos directos, de los cuales ocho se encuentran en proceso de construcción, con lo cual el cerrará el año con 62 propiedades, incluyendo las que tiene de su modelo tradicional Misión. (Por Blanca Silva / Quequi – Enviada Especial)

 

