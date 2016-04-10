Presentan nueva línea de aires

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO
El Internet de las Cosas llegó para quedarse y un sistema eficiente de clima artificial forma parte de los aspectos que los fabricantes de productos tecnológicos buscan ofrecer a sus usuarios.
Para Samsung, en el hogar, la oficina y hasta en los lugares destinados al descanso se requieren opciones tecnológicas que optimicen la calidad de vida de las personas, sobre todo en condiciones específicas como es esta temporada de calor.
En ese sentido, la firma tecnológica presentó en México su nueva línea de aires acondicionados, inmersos en el Internet de las Cosas.
En entrevista, el gerente senior de Aires Acondicionados de Samsung México, Adalberto Charnichart, explicó que este sistema climático puede ser regulado de manera automatizada, además de que el usuario puede controlarlo desde un dispositivo móvil.
“Tenemos productos que se pueden conectar y programar desde un teléfono celular, por ejemplo si se te olvida apagar el aire acondicionado lo puedes hacer desde donde estés, o bien lo puedes encender 10 o 15 minutos antes de llegar a casa para tener un ambiente agradable”, comentó.
(Por Agencias Quequi)
