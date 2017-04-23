Feb 23, 2017

Presentó rector de Uqroo informe de actividades 2016

Presenta el rector de la Universidad de Quintana Roo, Ángel Rivero Palomo, su informe de actividades del 2016, cumpliendo con su compromiso de transparencia y rendición de cuentas a la sociedad

 

Texto y fotos: Mayra Cervera

10

