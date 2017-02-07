Ingrid Gama es considerada como el gran prospecto en el Tenis de Mesa quintanarroense.
Jun 7, 2016

Talento puro en sus manos

Cancún, Quintana Roo

A sus 16 años de edad, la cancunense Ingrid Guadalupe Gama Chan se ha convertido en una de las más fuertes promesas en la disciplina de tenis de mesa de Quintana Roo, ya que ha competido en cinco olimpiadas nacionales juveniles, así como en diversos certámenes internacionales, y confía que este 2016, será el año en el que obtenga logros de mayor importancia para poner muy en alto el nombre de Quintana Roo.

Gama Chan, quien visitó las instalaciones del Grupo Quequi, donde fue recibida por la joven periodista Odalis Gómez Millar, destacó que se ha mantenido entrenando con intensidad, ya que competirá en breve en los Juegos Panamericanos Juveniles y posteriormente, le tocará representar a Quintana Roo en la próxima Olimpiada Nacional Juvenil 2016.

“Hace unos meses, en el Torneo Nacional de Tercera Fuerza que se disputó en la ciudad de Puebla, conseguí ser considerada para formar parte de la selección nacional de la especialidad en la categoría Sub-18, y ahora me tocará competir en los Juegos Panamericanos Juveniles, que se disputarán del 25 al 30 de junio próximos en Vancouver, Canadá”, indicó la joven deportista.

Luego de su participación internacional, la cancunense se reincorporará a los entrenamientos con la selección de Quintana Roo, que competirá en la próxima Olimpiada Nacional Juvenil 2016, que se jugará en el mes de agosto.

“Será mi sexta participación en este tipo de certámenes; voy con el propósito de llegar a finales; me siento en buena forma para lograr todos mis objetivos y apoyar a la selección de Quintana Roo para que recupere el primer sitio a nivel nacional”, indicó.

Destacada participación

En el brillante historial de la cancunense, destaca el par de preseas (plata y bronce) conquistadas en el campeonato Latinoamericano Infantil que se disputó en la ciudad de Medellín, Colombia, en el 2014.

En olimpiadas nacionales juveniles, Ingrid también ha conseguido medallas; debutó en estas competencias a los 11 años en el 2011; en el 2012 ganó sus primeras dos presas que fueron de bronce; en el 2013, se adjudicó otro metal bronceado; mientras que en el 2014, que ha sido su mejor edición, sumó tres bronces y además fue convocada para jugar con el seleccionado nacional. Y el año pasado, se colgó al pecho tres medallas de bronce.

“Han sido buenas experiencias, mi principal sueño es competir en los Juegos Panamericanos y lograr un buen puesto; continuar sumando medallas y seguir cosechando triunfos para dejar en alto el nombre de Cancún y Quintana Roo; y por ende el de México”, añadió.

Ejemplo de dedicación

La joven deportista cursa actualmente la preparatoria y este año comenzará la universidad; afirma que le gustaría estudiar Administración y Dirección de Empresas.

Cabe destacar que antes de jugar tenis de mesa, Ingrid tomó clases de baile hawaiano; siempre soñó con dedicarse al tenis; sin embargo, terminó jugando tenis de mesa.

En un día cotidiano asiste a la escuela por las mañanas; posteriormente, de 5 a 8 de la noche entrena en el Centro Estatal Deportivo de Alto Rendimiento (CEDAR) y después realiza sus tareas escolares.

Reveló, que además de los ejercicios tácticos que realiza con la raqueta y en las mesas, también dedica un tiempo para entrenar en el gimnasio para reforzar los aspectos de resistencia y agilidad.

“Mi entrenador Guillermo Muñoz Ronquillo me exige mucho y debo trabajar al doble”, concluyó.

Importante llamado

Ingrid Gama solicita apoyo a empresarios y promotores, ya que pese al respaldo de sus padres, en ocasiones realiza gastos de más para practicar su deporte.

“Esperemos que salgan patrocinadores; mi hija quiere trascender y sería bueno que recibiera apoyo”, indicó por su parte Aarón Abelardo Gama, padre de la deportista.

Los interesados en apoyar a ésta firme prospecto, pueden comunicarse al 9982667962. (Deporte por Dentro).

