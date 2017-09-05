Ene 3, 2016

Uruguay, escenario de desastre

CONTINGENCIA
Provoca desborde de ríos un incremento en el número de desplazados.

Por Agencias
PAYSANDÚ
El Sistema Nacional de Emergencias de Uruguay (Sinae), informó que al menos 23 mil 456 personas recibieron el año nuevo fuera de sus hogares, tras el desbordamiento de ríos en varios departamentos del norte del país.

El último informe del organismo señala que del total de desplazados 21 mil 154 se autoevacuaron y dos mil 302 fueron evacuados por las autoridades departamentales y del sistema.

Entre las provincias con mayor número de evacuados destacan Artigas, Bella Unión, Paysandú, Río Negro y Salto, en el norte del país.

“Casi no hubo variaciones en el número de personas evacuadas, mientras aumentó de manera leve las autoevacuadas, lo cual no significa una mayor cantidad de uruguayos fuera de sus hogares”, señala el balance emitido por el Sinae.

Las inundaciones, atribuidas al fenómeno meteorológico “El Niño”, han afectado a varios países de Suramérica, principalmente a Paraguay.

  Natalie
    14 Abril 2016 at 8:35 pm -

  Natalie
    22 Abril 2016 at 1:32 pm -

  Tereasa Priore
    22 Agosto 2016 at 5:13 am -

    Hiya, I am really glad I've found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is really frustrating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can't find it.

  Sarah Carlson
    20 Agosto 2017 at 12:04 am -

  Sarah Carlson
    4 Septiembre 2017 at 8:40 pm -

